Polyphony har solgt mer enn 90 millioner Gran Turismo-spill

HQ

I dag har Gran Turismo bursdag og det er 25 år siden spillserien ble lansert på den lille grå plastboksen fra Sony. Mye har skjedd siden den gang, og totalt har over 90 millioner Gran Turismo-spill blitt solgt, et enormt imponerende tall, som Polyphony-sjef Kazunori Yamauchi annonserte på PlayStation-bloggen i går.

"In the last 25 years, the cumulative sales total of the series have reached over 90 million copies as of November 16, 2022,"

"And this result is something that could not be accomplished by ourselves alone. Behind that 90 million figure, there are all the people of the media who conveyed the allure of Gran Turismo to their readers. There are the people of PlayStation who sold GT for us around the world with passion, and there is the incredible amount of support from the retailers who interfaced with our users."

"My heartfelt thanks goes out to all of them for their support."

Gran Turismo 7, som er det nyeste i serien, har fortsatt å bidra til suksessen og ryktes nå også å snart innta PC hvis alt går bra.

Hvilket av alle spillene i serien har vært ditt mest spilte?