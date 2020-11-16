Psyonix forklarer hvorfor Rocket League ikke får 120fps på PS5

Du ser på Annonser

Rocket League fikk sitt store gjennombrudd i 2015 da det var et av månedens PlayStation Plus-spill. Men om du vil spille det unike fotballspillet, som nå forresten er gratis å spille, på PS5, får du kun 60fps i motsetning til Xbox Series X og S som får hele 120fps.

I en uttalelse til PlayStation-siden PushSquare forklarer Psyonix Studios nå hva forskjellen skyldes:

"Right now we have nothing further to share on additional PS5 plans, but can shed some more light on the why. Our team's main focus this year was our recent free to play transition, and updating major features like our Tournaments system. Due to this we had to make tough decisions on what else we could achieve. Enabling 120hz on Xbox Series X|S is a minor patch, but enabling it on PS5 requires a full native port due to how backwards compatibility is implemented on the console, and unfortunately wasn't possible due to our focus elsewhere."

Heldigvis betyr ikke det at PS5-utgaven aldri vil kunne støtte 120fps, spørsmålet er bare om Psyonix noen gang kommer til å prioritere dette.