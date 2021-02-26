Norsk
PUBG: New State

PUBG: New State er en oppfølger kun til mobil

Riktig nok er PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds i seg selv ikke like populært som blant annet Fortnite og Call of Duty: Warzone, men særlig PUBG Mobile har hatt enorm suksess rundt omkring i verden, så derfor introduseres nå en oppfølger, som ikke kommer til PC, men utelukkende til mobil.

Spillet heter PUBG: New State, og byr på et mer futuristisk utseende, da spillet faktisk foregår litt i fremtiden i stedet for noe som likner nåtiden.

"By inheriting the best parts of PUBG, PUBG: NEW STATE recreates the original Battle Royale experience and evolves it for new and current players alike. Players can enjoy a variety of new features, such as combat rolls, drones, a futuristic ballistic shield, and an in-game weapon customization feature. Players will be able to obtain customization kits that allow them to transform various weapons with performance enhancements, fire mode selection, and grenade launcher attachments. Players will also be able to take to the road and explore massive 8x8 open worlds with a variety of new vehicles."

Du kan se den første traileren nedenfor.

PUBG: New State

