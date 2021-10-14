Quake blir bedre på PS5 og Xbox Series

HQ

Quake fylte 25 år forrige måned og dette feiret Bethesda og Id Software med en helt ny remaster av spillet som inkluderer alle utvidelser samt nytt innhold utviklet av Machine Games (Wolfenstein-serien). Det ble lansert på PC, Switch, PlayStation 4 og Xbox One, og de to sistnevnte har vært mulig å spille på PlayStation 5 og Xbox Series takket være bakoverkompatibilitet.

Men nå har en skikkelig versjon for de nye konsollene blitt annonsert og lansert, som kjører i 4K og 120 bilder i sekundet. Om du spiller på Xbox får du dessuten Play Anywhere (kjøp en versjon, spill på både Xbox og PC) samt cross-saves så du kan fortsette å spille fra din Xbox One-lagringsfil om du allerede har begynt på det klassiske eventyret.

Om du vil oppgradere fra PlayStation 4 eller Xbox One til den nye generasjonen må du gjøre følgende:

Upgrade Quake from Xbox One to Xbox Series S/X:

The Xbox Series X and Series S will use Microsoft's Smart Delivery system to upgrade eligible games automatically.

Upgrade from Playstation 4 to Playstation 5:

Method 1: Via the Game Hub

• Navigate to the Games menu on the Playstation 5 home screen and select the Quake game hub

• Select the (...) overflow menu and select "PS5|Full|Quake PS5 Upgrade"

• The Playstation 5 version will start downloading

• You will receive a system notification after the Playstation 5 version has installed

• Once the Playstation 5 version is fully installed, you will see a "Play Game" button on the game hub