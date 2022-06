Rapport: Avowed har gjennomgått flere små "reboots" og er lenger unna enn først antatt

HQ

Mange hadde håpet på å få se Avowed under Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase. Dessverre glimret det med sitt fravær, og Jason Schreier sier han vet hvorfor det ikke dukket opp.

I en ny rapport skriver Bloomber-journalisten Schreier at det ville være feil å si at Avowed er i "utviklingshelvetet", men at teamet har erstattet en rekke kreative ledere og at visjonen har endret seg flere ganger.

"My understanding, based on conversations with multiple people close to Obsidian not named Chris Avellone, is that Avowed has gone through multiple reboots and lost/replaced several directors and leads last year. As I said on Twitter, that's why I don't expect it to be out any time in the near future. I did not say "the game is going through development hell and will never come out." But it has certainly had some real issues.

As it turns out, Avellone was the first to mention in public that the game had lost directors. Given his history, people were understandably skeptical. But when he said on Twitter that the game keeps losing leads, he was not lying."

Den nåværende regissøren antas å være Carrie Patel, som startet i Obsidian tilbake i 2013 og som tidligere har jobbet som narrativ designer på Pillars of Eternity-serien. Hun var også senior narrativ designer på The Outer Worlds og regissør for Peril on Gorgon-utvidelsen til sistnevnte.