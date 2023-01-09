Redfall er mer som Far Cry enn Left 4 Dead

HQ

Nettopp fordi Arkane og Bethesda har valgt å fokusere på action og co-op i sine trailere for Redfall, har spillet blitt kalt "Arkane's Left 4 Dead" av mange, og det er ikke vanskelig å forstå hvorfor. Men faktisk, hvis du spør studioet selv, er dette mer deres tolkning av Far Cry- eller S.T.A.L.K.E.R.-formelen.

I et intervju med GamesRadar sa studiosjef Harvey Smith følgende:

"It's totally understandable for somebody to come to that conclusion. There are four playable characters, you can play together cooperatively, and you're going against the undead. But, in terms of the way that you play and experience Redfall, it's not like those games at all. Redfall is more like loading into Far Cry. You're in a big-ass open world. We have a home base where you can talk to NPCs and get side-quests. You can go to the mission table and pick up story-driven missions. Or you can not give a shit about any of that and just head outside; pick a direction, start hauling ass, and run into the living-world stuff that we have going on."

Gleder du deg til Redfall?