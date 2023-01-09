Gamereactor Norge. Se de nyeste spilltrailerne, pluss ferske intervjuer fra de største spillmessene i verden. Gamereactor bruker cookies slik at du kan browse nettsiden vår best mulig. Hvis du fortsetter antar vi at du er fornøyd med vår cookies policy.

Redfall

Redfall er mer som Far Cry enn Left 4 Dead

Arkane lover en spennende og tettpakket åpen verden.

HQ

Nettopp fordi Arkane og Bethesda har valgt å fokusere på action og co-op i sine trailere for Redfall, har spillet blitt kalt "Arkane's Left 4 Dead" av mange, og det er ikke vanskelig å forstå hvorfor. Men faktisk, hvis du spør studioet selv, er dette mer deres tolkning av Far Cry- eller S.T.A.L.K.E.R.-formelen.

I et intervju med GamesRadar sa studiosjef Harvey Smith følgende:

"It's totally understandable for somebody to come to that conclusion. There are four playable characters, you can play together cooperatively, and you're going against the undead. But, in terms of the way that you play and experience Redfall, it's not like those games at all. Redfall is more like loading into Far Cry. You're in a big-ass open world. We have a home base where you can talk to NPCs and get side-quests. You can go to the mission table and pick up story-driven missions. Or you can not give a shit about any of that and just head outside; pick a direction, start hauling ass, and run into the living-world stuff that we have going on."

Gleder du deg til Redfall?

Redfall

