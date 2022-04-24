Regissør avslører hva Mindhunters tredje sesong kunne handlet om

HQ

David Finchers Netflix-serie Mindhunter ble satt på vent på ubestemt tid etter andre sesong, tilsynelatende fordi den ikke helt presterte de tallene plattformen var ute etter. Men det var faktisk konkrete ideer til en tredje sesong.

I et intervju med Collider forteller en av episoderegissørene, Andrew Dominik, at tredje sesong skulle foregå i Hollywood:

"What they were going to do with Season 3 was they were going to go [to] Hollywood. So one of them was going to be hooking up with Jonathan Demme and the other one was going to be hooking up with Michael Mann. And it was all going to be about profiling making it into the sort of zeitgeist, the public consciousness."

Alt tyder på at serien virkelig er død og at en tredje sesong aldri vil bli laget.