Riot Games har kjøpt opp Wargaming Sydney

HQ

Riot Games kunngjør at de har kjøpt opp Wargamings Sydney-studio, og utvider utviklerens evne til å produsere innhold til live-service-spillene sine ytterligere. Med dette vil studioet endre navn til Riot Sydney, men vil ellers fortsette å operere fra sitt nåværende kontor. Marc Merrill, grunnlegger og administrerende direktør i Riot Games, kommenterer:

"We are really excited to bring these talented developers and teams to Riot. The Rioters that have had the opportunity to work with members of the Sydney team are confident not only in the tech they've built over the years but, more importantly, in the people who've built it. Naz (Naresh Hirani, Head of Development, Riot Sydney) and the dev teams at the studio have a long history of working in ways that will complement Riot's ability to deliver value to our players and we really look forward to collaborating with them."

Tanken bak oppkjøpet er blant annet å videre støtte utviklingen av League of Legends, Valorant og Riots teknologiteam. Tanken er at Riot skal bruke studioet i Sydney til å utvide sin globale utviklingssatsing, samtidig som de har som mål å hjelpe til med å utvikle spillindustrien i Australia.

Ingen tall er blitt nevnt, men i en pressemelding får vi vite at hele studioets utviklingsteam blir med i Riot Games, mens publiseringsteamet blir hos Wargaming.