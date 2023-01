Robert Downey Jr: Ingen brydde seg om Iron Man

HQ

Vi vet alle hvor bra den er, Marvel Studios' start på den 23 filmer lange føljetongen som kulminerte med Endgame, og vi vet alle hvor viktig den var for sjangeren selv. Da den skulle produseres var det imidlertid ikke mange som virkelig trodde på verken ideen, karakteren, Downey, regissøren Jon Favreau eller historien de hadde tenkt å fortelle. Teamet fikk to milliarder kroner fra studio og improviserte deretter store deler av dialogen. Robert har nå snakket om dette litt mer detaljert i et intervju med CB og det var visstnok ikke mange som brydde seg om dette "eksperimentet".

"Well, I mean, first of all, because not too many people were thinking that Iron Man was even going to have an opening weekend or do much of anything, so we were a little bit left alone. I find out more every day about how that thing was financed, it was basically ready to be written off if it tanked. And so anyway, it was the perfect thing where there were not a lot of creatively aggressive eyes on us. And by the time they gave it to us, it was like united artists, like the lunatics took over the asylum. And I remember Jeff Bridges, too, he was like, 'Man, we're doing a $200 million independent movie, man.' And there was just that sense that, of course, it was much more organized."

