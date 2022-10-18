Gamereactor Norge. Se de nyeste spilltrailerne, pluss ferske intervjuer fra de største spillmessene i verden. Gamereactor bruker cookies slik at du kan browse nettsiden vår best mulig. Hvis du fortsetter antar vi at du er fornøyd med vår cookies policy.

      Gotham Knights

      Rocksteady-ansatt gir Xbox Series S skylden for 30fps i Gotham Knights

      Mener konsollen holder den nye generasjonen tilbake.

      Gotham Knights vil være låst til 30 bilder i sekundet på alle konsollformater, og utvikleren Warner Bros. Montréal forsvarer dette med at det blant annet skyldes unike funksjoner, som sømløs co-op.

      Nå har én ansatt i Rocksteady selv gått ut med en temmelig interessant forklaring. I et innlegg på Twitter som nå har blitt slettet sa Rocksteadys Lee Devonald følgende:

      "I wish (gamers) understood what 60fps means in terms of all of the things they *lose* to make the game run that fast. Especially taking into account that we have a current gen console that's not much better than a last gen one."

      Her snakker han ganske spesifikt om Xbox Series S, som Devonald mener holder hele generasjonen tilbake:

      "The Series S exists, though, and Microsoft won't let you launch on one without the other. An entire generation of games, hamstrung by that potato."

      Hva synes du om kommentarene hans?

      Gotham Knights

