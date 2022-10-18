Rocksteady-ansatt gir Xbox Series S skylden for 30fps i Gotham Knights

HQ

Gotham Knights vil være låst til 30 bilder i sekundet på alle konsollformater, og utvikleren Warner Bros. Montréal forsvarer dette med at det blant annet skyldes unike funksjoner, som sømløs co-op.

Nå har én ansatt i Rocksteady selv gått ut med en temmelig interessant forklaring. I et innlegg på Twitter som nå har blitt slettet sa Rocksteadys Lee Devonald følgende:

"I wish (gamers) understood what 60fps means in terms of all of the things they *lose* to make the game run that fast. Especially taking into account that we have a current gen console that's not much better than a last gen one."

Her snakker han ganske spesifikt om Xbox Series S, som Devonald mener holder hele generasjonen tilbake:

"The Series S exists, though, and Microsoft won't let you launch on one without the other. An entire generation of games, hamstrung by that potato."

Hva synes du om kommentarene hans?