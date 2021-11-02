Saints Row-utviklerne vil være kongene av tilpasningsmuligheter

HQ

For mange spillere er tilpasning av innholdet svært viktig. Å kunne velge klær, utseende, oppførsel og alt der i mellom gir en følelse av personlighet, og derfor investerer utvikleren Volition mye i dette aspektet i det nye Saints Row.

I et intervju hos Game Informer sier Jim Boone fra studioet at de sikter etter å bli "Kings of Customization", så det er nok mye fokus på det internt:

"Customization is one of the definitive things that Saints Row is known for. Not just the characters, but even the vehicles. And in Saints Row 4, we introduced weapon customization. It's extremely woven into the DNA to the degree where I feel like if you don't have customization, it's hard to say that you're a full Saints Row game."

"A target from day one is to be the kings of customization. We want to give our players all the things they've had in the past and more. That's what we've done. Each co-op player looks exactly how you have customized them when in a co-op session. All the customization options you have entered will be on full display without limits."

Du kan se den seneste traileren nedenfor. Hvor viktig er tilpasningsmuligheter for deg?