Samtlige Trophies fra Hogwarts Legacy lekket

Hogwarts Legacy er fortsatt noen måneder unna, men det er indikasjoner på at studioet bak spillet, Avalanche, nærmer seg siste steg i utviklingen.
Om ikke annet er alle spillets Trophies/Achievements nå spikret. Dette vet vi fordi PowerPyx har fått tak i hele listen, hvilket naturligvis gir oss et bedre bilde av hva eventyret vil handle om. Vi advarer selvfølgelig om spoilere nedenfor:
Platinum trophy
Earn all other trophies.
The Sort Who Makes an Entrance trophy
Complete the introduction and finish the Sorting Ceremony
Grappling with a Graphorn trophy
Subdue the Lord of the Shore
The One Who Mastered Memories trophy
View all Pensieve memories
The Hallowed Hero trophy
Wield a Deathly Hallow
The Hero of Hogwarts trophy
Defeat Ranrok
The Seeker of Knowledge trophy
Win the House Cup
The Avenging Gazelle trophy
Complete Natsai Onai's relationship line
The Defender of Dragons trophy
Save a dragon
Beast Friends trophy
Complete Poppy Sweeting's relationship line
A Sallow Grave trophy
Complete Sebastian Sallow's relationship line
Flight the Good Flight trophy
Beat Imelda's time in all broom races
The Toast of the Town trophy
Find the Map Chamber as a Slytherin
The Good Samaritan trophy
Complete all side quests
Challenge Accepted trophy
Complete all tiers of a challenge
Collector's Edition trophy
Complete all collections
A Keen Sense of Spell trophy
Invoke Ancient Magic for the first time
Loom for Improvement trophy
Upgrade a piece of gear
The Root of the Problem trophy
Stun 10 different enemies using a Mandrake
The Nature of the Beast trophy
Breed every type of beast
Going Through the Potions trophy
Brew every type of potion
Put Down Roots trophy
Grow every type of plant
Third Time's a Charm trophy
Upgrade a piece of gear 3 times
The Auror's Apprentice trophy
Find the Map Chamber as a Hufflepuff
A Talent for Spending trophy
Spend 5 Talent Points
Savvy Spender trophy
Spend all Talent Points
Room with a View trophy
Reach the highest point in the castle, the Headmaster's upper study
Spilled Milk trophy
Use Flipendo ten times - to tip one cow or several
Floo Around the World trophy
Unlock all Floo Flames
Followed the Butterflies trophy
Follow butterflies to a treasure
Rise to the Challenges trophy
Defeat enemies in all battle arenas
Merlin's Beard! trophy
Complete all Merlin Trials
The Intrepid Explorer trophy
Discover all cairn dungeons
Coasting Along trophy
Visit Poidsear Coast
The Gryffindor in the Graveyard trophy
Find the Map Chamber as a Gryffindor
Demiguise Dread trophy
Find all Demiguise statues
The Ends Petrify the Means trophy
Defeat a total of fifty enemies using Petrificus Totalus
Raising Expectations trophy
Reach a combo of 100
Finishing Touches trophy
Use Ancient Magic on every enemy in the game
The Spell Master trophy
Learn all spells
A Forte for Achievement trophy
Reach Level 40
The Wise Owl trophy
Find the Map Chamber as a Ravenclaw
First Class Student trophy
Attend your first class
Troll with the Punches trophy
Survive the troll attack on Hogsmeade
That's a Keeper trophy
Meet Charles Rookwood in the Map Chamber
Rising From the Ashes trophy
Rescue the phoenix