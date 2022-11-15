Samtlige Trophies fra Hogwarts Legacy lekket

HQ

Hogwarts Legacy er fortsatt noen måneder unna, men det er indikasjoner på at studioet bak spillet, Avalanche, nærmer seg siste steg i utviklingen.

Om ikke annet er alle spillets Trophies/Achievements nå spikret. Dette vet vi fordi PowerPyx har fått tak i hele listen, hvilket naturligvis gir oss et bedre bilde av hva eventyret vil handle om. Vi advarer selvfølgelig om spoilere nedenfor:

Platinum trophy

Earn all other trophies.

The Sort Who Makes an Entrance trophy

Complete the introduction and finish the Sorting Ceremony

Grappling with a Graphorn trophy

Subdue the Lord of the Shore

The One Who Mastered Memories trophy

View all Pensieve memories

The Hallowed Hero trophy

Wield a Deathly Hallow

The Hero of Hogwarts trophy

Defeat Ranrok

The Seeker of Knowledge trophy

Win the House Cup

The Avenging Gazelle trophy

Complete Natsai Onai's relationship line

The Defender of Dragons trophy

Save a dragon

Beast Friends trophy

Complete Poppy Sweeting's relationship line

A Sallow Grave trophy

Complete Sebastian Sallow's relationship line

Flight the Good Flight trophy

Beat Imelda's time in all broom races

The Toast of the Town trophy

Find the Map Chamber as a Slytherin

The Good Samaritan trophy

Complete all side quests

Challenge Accepted trophy

Complete all tiers of a challenge

Collector's Edition trophy

Complete all collections

A Keen Sense of Spell trophy

Invoke Ancient Magic for the first time

Loom for Improvement trophy

Upgrade a piece of gear

The Root of the Problem trophy

Stun 10 different enemies using a Mandrake

The Nature of the Beast trophy

Breed every type of beast

Going Through the Potions trophy

Brew every type of potion

Put Down Roots trophy

Grow every type of plant

Third Time's a Charm trophy

Upgrade a piece of gear 3 times

The Auror's Apprentice trophy

Find the Map Chamber as a Hufflepuff

A Talent for Spending trophy

Spend 5 Talent Points

Savvy Spender trophy

Spend all Talent Points

Room with a View trophy

Reach the highest point in the castle, the Headmaster's upper study

Spilled Milk trophy

Use Flipendo ten times - to tip one cow or several

Floo Around the World trophy

Unlock all Floo Flames

Followed the Butterflies trophy

Follow butterflies to a treasure

Rise to the Challenges trophy

Defeat enemies in all battle arenas

Merlin's Beard! trophy

Complete all Merlin Trials

The Intrepid Explorer trophy

Discover all cairn dungeons

Coasting Along trophy

Visit Poidsear Coast

The Gryffindor in the Graveyard trophy

Find the Map Chamber as a Gryffindor

Demiguise Dread trophy

Find all Demiguise statues

The Ends Petrify the Means trophy

Defeat a total of fifty enemies using Petrificus Totalus

Raising Expectations trophy

Reach a combo of 100

Finishing Touches trophy

Use Ancient Magic on every enemy in the game

The Spell Master trophy

Learn all spells

A Forte for Achievement trophy

Reach Level 40

The Wise Owl trophy

Find the Map Chamber as a Ravenclaw

First Class Student trophy

Attend your first class

Troll with the Punches trophy

Survive the troll attack on Hogsmeade

That's a Keeper trophy

Meet Charles Rookwood in the Map Chamber

Rising From the Ashes trophy

Rescue the phoenix