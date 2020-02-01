Sega Europe slutter med plastcovere på PC-spill

Det finnes fortsatt mange som vil ha spillene sine fysisk, hvilket fører til et større plastforbruk. Nå har Sega Europe bestemt seg for å bruke helt gjenvinningsbare covere til PC-spillene sine. Grunnen til at det ikke gjøres med konsoll-spillene er fordi konsollprodusentene har strenge regler for hvordan deres covere skal se ut.

"This initiative underlines Sega Europe's commitment to reducing its plastic waste and its ongoing efforts to implement environmentally friendly business practices.

We'd like to reiterate Miles [Jacobson's] plea from September 2019 to the entertainment industries to investigate similar packaging solutions, across movies, games and music so we can collectively observe a drastic reduction in the production of plastic packaging and its associated waste and pollution, over the coming years." sier Sega Europe-sjefen.

Takk, GamesIndustry