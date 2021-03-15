Norsk
Følg oss
Gamereactor
nyheter
Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster

Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster på vei til PS4 og Switch i vesten

Abonner på vårt nyhetsbrev her!

* Påkrevd felt

Du ser på

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Annonser

Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster har blitt aldersmerket av både PEGI og ESRB, hvilket etter all sannsynlighet betyr at spillet kommer til å lanseres i vesten om ikke altfor lenge. Spillet ble lansert i Øst-Asia i høsten, men den lokaliserte utgaven har trengt mer tid.

Atlus - som også står bak Persona-serien - står bak denne kultklassikeren som i remastret utgave skal hjelpe et nytt publikum med å få tilgang til det på mer moderne plattformer. Her er beskrivelsen av spillet hos ESRB:

"This is a role-playing game in which players assume the role of a student transformed into a half-demon in Tokyo. From a third-person perspective, players explore Tokyo, interact with demons, and engage in turn-based battles with enemy creatures. Players use melee attacks, magic spells, and demons' abilities to kill enemies. Battles are sometimes frenetic, accompanied by screen-shaking effects, bursts of lights, and impact sounds. Some sequences depict additional acts of violence and blood: a bloodied man snapping a character's neck; characters lying in corridors, stained with streaks of blood; a character wearing the skinned faces of his victims. The game contains some sexual material: topless female demons; a demonic creature with a phallic-shaped head and torso; demons with suggestive traits referenced in text (e.g., "Succubus"; "They visit women in their sleep and have sexual intercourse with them"; "Like their mother, they have sex with men at night"; "The victims won't wake up during sex..."). The word "f**k" is heard in the game."

Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster slippes til Nintendo Switch og PlayStation 4. Vi får forhåpentligvis snart både trailer og lanseringsdato.

Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster

Relaterte tekster



Loading next content


Cookie

Gamereactor bruker cookies slik at du kan browse nettsiden vår best mulig. Hvis du fortsetter antar vi at du er fornøyd med vår cookies policy.