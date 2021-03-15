Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster på vei til PS4 og Switch i vesten

Du ser på Annonser

Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster har blitt aldersmerket av både PEGI og ESRB, hvilket etter all sannsynlighet betyr at spillet kommer til å lanseres i vesten om ikke altfor lenge. Spillet ble lansert i Øst-Asia i høsten, men den lokaliserte utgaven har trengt mer tid.

Atlus - som også står bak Persona-serien - står bak denne kultklassikeren som i remastret utgave skal hjelpe et nytt publikum med å få tilgang til det på mer moderne plattformer. Her er beskrivelsen av spillet hos ESRB:

"This is a role-playing game in which players assume the role of a student transformed into a half-demon in Tokyo. From a third-person perspective, players explore Tokyo, interact with demons, and engage in turn-based battles with enemy creatures. Players use melee attacks, magic spells, and demons' abilities to kill enemies. Battles are sometimes frenetic, accompanied by screen-shaking effects, bursts of lights, and impact sounds. Some sequences depict additional acts of violence and blood: a bloodied man snapping a character's neck; characters lying in corridors, stained with streaks of blood; a character wearing the skinned faces of his victims. The game contains some sexual material: topless female demons; a demonic creature with a phallic-shaped head and torso; demons with suggestive traits referenced in text (e.g., "Succubus"; "They visit women in their sleep and have sexual intercourse with them"; "Like their mother, they have sex with men at night"; "The victims won't wake up during sex..."). The word "f**k" is heard in the game."

Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster slippes til Nintendo Switch og PlayStation 4. Vi får forhåpentligvis snart både trailer og lanseringsdato.