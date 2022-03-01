Sid Meier mener at utgivere burde prioritere underholdning fremfor å tjene penger

HQ

I dag føles mange storspill nesten som en nettbutikk et spill er bygget rundt, snarere enn det motsatte. En person som ikke tror på denne tilnærmingen er industriveteranen Sid Meier (medgründer av Microprose og Firaxis og skaperen av Civilization-serien. I et intervju med BBC sier han at utgivere fokuserer for mye på monetarisering og for lite på bare å lage gode spill.

"People can assume that a game is going to be fun and what it needs for success are more cinematics or monetization or whatever - but if the core just is not there with good gameplay, then it won't work."

"I think we need to be sure that our games continue to be high quality and fun to play — there are so many forms of entertainment out there now. There are lots of other ways that people can spend their leisure time... I think the way the internet works, once a shift starts to happen, then everybody runs to that side of the ship."

Synes du han har et godt poeng?