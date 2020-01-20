Sjekk ut Hot Toys' flotte Batman Beyond-figur

Rocksteady og Warner Bros. Montreal er trege med å avsløre deres nye spill, så derfor ser det ut til at vi kommer til å vente en god stund før et nytt Batman-spill ankommer. I mellomtiden kan vi dog nyte synet av Hot Toys' nyeste kreasjon.

Som Critical Hit rapporterer har Hot Toys løftet sløret for en figur som blander Arkham-utgaven av karakteren med Beyond-utgaven.

Det finnes enda ikke en konkret pris, men vi vet at den ankommer rundt slutten av året. Du kan se bildene nedenfor.

"Today, Hot Toys is thrilled to unveil the latest 1/6th scale collectible figure of the stylish Batman Beyond suit based on the critically acclaimed Batman: Arkham Knight video game which has taken inspiration from the great animation series.

The figure is masterfully crafted based on the Batman Beyond suit from the Batman: Arkham Knight video game, featuring a newly painted masked head sculpt with two interchangeable lower faces, a cutting-edge Batsuit overall appearance in metallic grey with battle damage and a bright red bat symbol on chest, a finely tailored black batcape to create dynamic flying poses, an array of detailed Batman's signature gadgets including Batman Beyond style Batarang, grapnel, disruptor, REC gun, freeze grenade and many more!"