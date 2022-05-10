Skuespiller beskriver det som "rart" å spille inn Black Panther 2 uten Chadwick Boseman

HQ

Til høsten får Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere, og selv om hele castet vender tilbake, inkludert regissør Ryan Coogler, så er det naturligvis uten selve Black Panther, spilt av Chadwick Boseman som dessverre døde i 2020.

I et intervju med Collider forteller skuespiller Martin Freeman, som vender tilbake som Everett Ross i den kommende filmen, at det føltes rart å skulle spille den inn uten Boseman - han slår imidlertid fast at han faktisk synes det er greit å fortsette.

"It was strange, that side of it. On the one hand, you're making the film that you're there to make, and there are scores and scores of people on set, joined in this endeavor to make the film. But there's also no question that, at the heart of it, there's quite a gap now, and you felt it. I think everyone would find it pretty strange and sad, but at the same time, life things don't just end. It's not like, 'Well, that's happened, so we just all have to go off and never do it again.' But it was odd. When he passed, I thought, 'Okay, well maybe there just won't be another one.' But there are still other stories to tell within that world and other great characters. I think, and I hope that we've made a good film. I trust Ryan Coogler a lot."

Skal du se den?