SNK vs Capcom: The Match of the Millennium er nå på Steam

HQ

I februar ble det klassiske slåssespillet SNK vs Capcom: The Match of the Millennium sluppet på Nintendo Switch, og nå er det dags for flere å bli med på moroa. Fra og med i dag er tittelen nemlig tilgjengelig på Steam.

SNK vs Capcom: The Match of the Millennium ble opprinnelig sluppet på Neo Geo Pocket Color allerede i 1999, og det må ikke forveksles med Capcoms begge slåssespill Capcom vs. SNK: Millennium Fight 2000 og Capcom vs. SNK 2: Mark of the Millennium 2001. Nedenfor finner du spillets funksjoner (via Steam):

• Fearsome fighters from killer series such as KOF, SAMURAI SHODOWN, STREET FIGHTER, and DARKSTALKERS clash fists in an all-out 26-fighter brawl!

• Choose from either Single, Tag, or Team-based fighting modes! Additionally, there are 3 different battle styles you can choose from!

• What's a fighting game without Survival, Time Attack, and Mini Games to keep you busy in-between bouts? Collect points and unlock those hidden characters!

• 2 player local co-op, so invite a friend over and game the night away!