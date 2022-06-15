Sonic Frontiers kommer nok ikke til å bli utsatt selv om fansen klager

HQ

Reaksjonen på gameplayet til det kommende Sonic Frontiers har vært mindre enn ideell, og noen fans har blitt så skuffede at de satte i gang en kampanje for å få spillet utsatt. Men det har tilsynelatende ikke påvirket Sega, som tross dette har tenkt til å lansere spillet i år likevel.

I et intervju med VGC forteller Sonic Team-studiosjefen Takasji Iizuka at det etter all sannsynlighet skyldes at fansen ikke helt forstår spillets åpne verden ennå:

"It's not really that surprising,. We do realize everyone is just kind of reacting to the videos that they saw, and because they don't understand what this new gameplay is they're kind of comparing it to other games that they already know. So we do see a lot of people saying, 'oh, it's kind of like this, it's kind of like that, but it's not like this, it's not like that'. And really, the team is going out and creating this new game format for Sonic, and we're calling it an 'open zone' format. And this new game system itself is something that doesn't really exist in any other comparable titles, so we really hope that from here until launch we can really explain what open zone gameplay is."

Det blir spennende å se hvordan mottakelsen blir når det lanseres i høst.