Sonic Frontiers sin "Open Zone"-struktur ser ut til å bli et fast fundament for serien

Nei, Sonic Frontiers har ikke blitt hyllet som noe mesterverk, men det ser ut til å ha gått bedre enn først fryktet. Faktisk føler SEGA seg så trygg på designet at spillets "Open Zone"-struktur ser ut til å bli et fast fundament for serien fremover.

I et intervju med Sector forteller Team Sonic-sjef Takashi Iizuka følgende:

"Our goal with Sonic Frontiers was to evolve the linear, stage-clearing 3D action that began with Sonic Adventure in 1998 into a new action-packed adventure game where players have the freedom to explore the environment around them. We know many players love exploring expansive worlds with no predetermined path and that's what we set out to achieve with our new open-zone platforming concept. I am very excited for Sonic to join this revolutionary step in immersive gaming worlds."

