Sony bekrefter at de planlegger å kjøpe flere studioer

Sony har i løpet av de siste årene kjøpt opp blant annet Insomniac, Firesprite, Housemarque og Bungie for å nevne noen. Når det er sagt, er de imidlertid absolutt ikke ferdige med å øke antallet medlemmer hos PlayStation Studios.

I den nyeste episoden av PlayStations offisielle podcast forklarer sjefen Jim Ryan at de fortsatt har planer om å kjøpe flere studioer:

"We're in a really good place with Playstation Studios and have been for the past few years. The critical success and the commercial success of the games that they've been making... that has given us permission to invest heavily in content creation. We're growing our studios organically and we're growing through acquisition. We acquired five studios during the course of 2021, we're in discussions with Bungie and we have more planned. This is getting us into a virtuous cycle where success begets success."

Hva tror og håper du selv på?