Sony trekker seg fra PAX East på grunn av coronaviruset

Det var meningen at PAX East-messen i år skulle være et stort øyeblikk for PlayStation, da Naughty Dog hadde planer om å vise en timelang demonstrasjon av The Last of Us: Part II, og deretter overgi kontrolleren til publikum, som så kunne spille det for første gang.

Men det kommer ikke til å bli noe av, for på grunn av frykten for coronaviruset, så har Sony valgt å trekke seg helt fra messen i år. De har skrevet følgende på deres hjemmeside:

"Today, Sony Interactive Entertainment made the decision to cancel its participation at PAX East in Boston this year due to increasing concerns related to COVID-19 (also known as "novel coronavirus"). We felt this was the safest option as the situation is changing daily. We are disappointed to cancel our participation in this event, but the health and safety of our global workforce is our highest concern"

Sony er ikke de enste som har trukket seg fra PAX East i år.