Spelunky 2

Spelunky og Spelunky 2 kommer til Switch til sommeren

Under Nintendos Indie World-showcase avslørte de at Spelunky og Spelunky 2 kommer til Switch sommeren 2021.

"Stock up on ropes and get ready to explore the everchanging underground worlds of Spelunky and Spelunky2 from @mossmouth and @BlitWorks! Both games are coming to #NintendoSwitch in Summer 2021! #IndieWorld" skriver Nintendo of America på Twitter.

Rogue-lite-spillet Spelunky kom først ut i 2008, mens etterfølgeren kom ganske nylig, i september, og fikk masse ros av både kritikere og fans.

Spelunky 2

