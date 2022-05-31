Star Wars Jedi: Survivor blir mørkere enn Fallen Order

Selv om Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order handlet om jakten på og utslettelsen av de resterende Jedi, så var det fortsatt en ganske håpefull historie. Men dette fortsetter ikke nødvendigvis i oppfølgeren.

I et intervju med StarWars.com avslører oppfølgerens regissør, Stig Asmussen, at oppfølgeren kommer til å bli en del mørkere.

"Yeah, you nailed it. Right there, that's the purpose in the tone of it, is to leave the player with a lot of questions but they're very intrigued. The game is all about survival. That's why it's called Jedi: Survivor. They are in dark times, and Cal and the crew are doing whatever it takes to stay alive. That might mean that they are making connections with people that, in other times, might be considered unsavoury. Some of that is portrayed in the trailer, and again, I don't want to give anything away, but there's definitely a sense of... I don't want to spoil anything, sorry!"

Du kan se traileren nedenfor.