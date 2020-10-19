Norsk
nyheter
Starcraft II: Wings of Liberty

Starcraft II får ikke mer nytt innhold

Etter å ha vært under aktiv utvikling i over ti år, og blitt utgitt i flere deler, har Blizzard til slutt bestemt seg for å stoppe videreutviklingen av Starcraft II, et spill som har hat tusenvis av utviklere, og som har vært en fast del av Blizzards line-up i årevis.

I et blogginnlegg på spillets hjemmeside forklarer utviklerne at de ikke lenger vil utvikle "for-purchase content" som War Chests og Commanders. De kommer dog til å fortsette å holde liv i sesongene, og støtte esport-delen i samarbeid med ESL og GSL.

"We're going to continue supporting StarCraft 2 in the same manner as we have with our previous longstanding games, such as Brood War, focusing primarily on what our core and competitive communities care about most. What this means is that we're not going to be producing additional for-purchase content, such as Commanders and War Chests, but we will continue doing season rolls, and necessary balance fixes moving forward."

Det er altså slutten på en æra. Har du spilt mye Starcraft II?

Relaterte tekster

Starcraft II: Wings of LibertyScore

Starcraft II: Wings of Liberty
ANMELDELSE. Skrevet av Michael Kamp Jensen

Blizzard gjør opp for 12 års ventetid idet Zerg, Protoss og Terran for tredje gang er forente, i det som virkelig kan betegnes som en storvekter i strategisjangeren. Her er anmeldelsen...

Blizzard gir bort Starcraft II

Blizzard gir bort Starcraft II
NYHET. Skrevet av Tor Erik Dahl

I en oppdatering på Reddit-forumet kan vi lese at Blizzard har gitt bort fulle og hele versjoner av deres glimrende strategispill Starcraft II til en rekke tilsynelatende...



