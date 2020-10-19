Starcraft II får ikke mer nytt innhold

Du ser på Annonser

Etter å ha vært under aktiv utvikling i over ti år, og blitt utgitt i flere deler, har Blizzard til slutt bestemt seg for å stoppe videreutviklingen av Starcraft II, et spill som har hat tusenvis av utviklere, og som har vært en fast del av Blizzards line-up i årevis.

I et blogginnlegg på spillets hjemmeside forklarer utviklerne at de ikke lenger vil utvikle "for-purchase content" som War Chests og Commanders. De kommer dog til å fortsette å holde liv i sesongene, og støtte esport-delen i samarbeid med ESL og GSL.

"We're going to continue supporting StarCraft 2 in the same manner as we have with our previous longstanding games, such as Brood War, focusing primarily on what our core and competitive communities care about most. What this means is that we're not going to be producing additional for-purchase content, such as Commanders and War Chests, but we will continue doing season rolls, and necessary balance fixes moving forward."

Det er altså slutten på en æra. Har du spilt mye Starcraft II?