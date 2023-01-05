Steam-brukere har kåret sine spillfavoritter fra 2022

HQ

Nytt år og nye muligheter - men først skal årsoppsummeringene behandles. Nå er Steam-spillernes stemmer for de beste spillene i 2022 i elleve kategorier talt opp. Se vinnerne og de nominerte i hver kategori nedenfor.

Game of the Year

Dying Light 2

Elden Ring

Stray

God of War (2018)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

VR Game of the Year

Bonelab

Hitman III

Green Hell VR

Among Us VR

Inside the Backrooms

Labor of Love (spel som fått mest "kärlek" och uppdateringar under året)

Dota 2

Project Zomboid

No Man's Sky

Deep Rock Galactic

Cyberpunk 2077

Better With Friends

Raft

Ready or Not

Monster Hunter: Rise

Multiversus

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Outstanding Visual Style

Scorn

Bendy and the Dark Revival

Cult of the Lamb

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Most Innovative Gameplay

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord

Teardown

Stray

Neon White

Dome Keeper

Best Game You Suck At

GTFO

Victoria 3

Total War: Warhammer III

Elden Ring

FIFA 23

Best Soundtrack

Metal Hellsinger

Sonic Frontiers

Final Fantasy VII Remake: Intergrade

Persona 5: Royal

Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix+

Outstanding Story-Rich Game

A Plague Tale: Requiem

God of War (2018)

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe

Spider-Man Remastered

Sit Back and Relax

Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Powerwash Simulator

Disney: Dreamlight Valley

Dorf Romantik

Slime Rancher 2

Best Game On the Go

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

Vampire Survivors

Death Stranding: Director's Cut

Brotato

Marvel: Snap

Du kan lese mer om hver kategori på Steam-siden. Er du enig med Steam-brukerne?