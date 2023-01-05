Gamereactor Norge. Se de nyeste spilltrailerne, pluss ferske intervjuer fra de største spillmessene i verden. Gamereactor bruker cookies slik at du kan browse nettsiden vår best mulig. Hvis du fortsetter antar vi at du er fornøyd med vår cookies policy.

Steam-brukere har kåret sine spillfavoritter fra 2022

HQ

Nytt år og nye muligheter - men først skal årsoppsummeringene behandles. Nå er Steam-spillernes stemmer for de beste spillene i 2022 i elleve kategorier talt opp. Se vinnerne og de nominerte i hver kategori nedenfor.

Game of the Year
Dying Light 2
Elden Ring
Stray
God of War (2018)
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

VR Game of the Year
Bonelab
Hitman III
Green Hell VR
Among Us VR
Inside the Backrooms

Labor of Love (spel som fått mest "kärlek" och uppdateringar under året)
Dota 2
Project Zomboid
No Man's Sky
Deep Rock Galactic
Cyberpunk 2077

Better With Friends
Raft
Ready or Not
Monster Hunter: Rise
Multiversus
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Outstanding Visual Style
Scorn
Bendy and the Dark Revival
Cult of the Lamb
Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Most Innovative Gameplay
Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord
Teardown
Stray
Neon White
Dome Keeper

Best Game You Suck At
GTFO
Victoria 3
Total War: Warhammer III
Elden Ring
FIFA 23

Best Soundtrack
Metal Hellsinger
Sonic Frontiers
Final Fantasy VII Remake: Intergrade
Persona 5: Royal
Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix+

Outstanding Story-Rich Game
A Plague Tale: Requiem
God of War (2018)
Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection
The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe
Spider-Man Remastered

Sit Back and Relax
Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
Powerwash Simulator
Disney: Dreamlight Valley
Dorf Romantik
Slime Rancher 2

Best Game On the Go
Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel
Vampire Survivors
Death Stranding: Director's Cut
Brotato
Marvel: Snap

Du kan lese mer om hver kategori på Steam-siden. Er du enig med Steam-brukerne?

