Stopp smitte i Plague Inc. med ny modus

Plague Inc.-utvikleren Ndemic Creations annonserer at de jobber på en ny spillmodus i det suksessfulle spillet, hvor du i stedet for å spre smitte skal gjøre det motsatte. Ifølge Ndemic Creations har dette vært ganske etterspurt. Den nye modusen vil være gratis gjennom hele coronaperioden også.

Samtidig meddeles det også at studioet har donert $250 000 (rundt 2.5 millioner kroner) til Coalition of Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) samt WHOs COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. De skriver:

"Eight years ago, I never imagined the real world would come to resemble a game of Plague Inc. or that so many players would be using Plague Inc. to help them get through an actual pandemic. We are proud to be able to help support the vital work of the WHO and CEPI as they work towards finding a vaccine for COVID-19."

Hva synes du om denne ideen fra utviklerne?

Takk, VG247