Stor Forza Horizon 5-oppdatering ute nå

HQ

HQ

De fleste virker å være ganske enige i at Forza Horizon 5 var ett av de beste spillene i 2021. Men ikke engang geniene hos det britiske studioet Playground Games, som vanligvis leverer polerte titler helt fra starten, kan helt unngå feil. Nå har en stor oppdatering blitt utgitt for alle tre formatene, og du kan sjekke ut den massive patch-listen under bildet.

Game Stability



Miscellaneous stability, memory, and performance fixes



A crash could occur when the game was installed at a path that was too long (Steam only). An error message will now appear instead.



Fixed a bug that could block progress on Horizon Stories, with later chapters not unlocking despite meeting their requirements



Fixed a crash that can occur when deleting a Rival Notification in the Message Center



Multiplayer





Various fixes for server stability and bandwidth optimisation to improve the reliability of all online game modes



Players will no longer lose their Skill Chain when they disconnect from Horizon Life



Fixed an issue that would prevent friends from appearing in the Online Player list



Fixed the Online Player list displaying the incorrect car and player level for other players in the session



Fixed an issue where Horizon Arcade "Stay with the group" message could get stuck on screen after the event finishes



Fixed a bug that could cause the "Finding a Session" notification to persist on screen



Fixed an issue where the car names may not appear in the Online Player list



Fixed a bug that could cause the Horizon Tour matchmaking HUD to display when matchmaking for the Trial



Players will now be placed at the Horizon Tour sign up location after their tour is complete



Added an on-screen message when matchmaking into Horizon Open



Prevent invites via LINK while in the Horizon Open session, waiting for the next event to start



Fixed a bug that could cause Horizon LINK invites to exclude the event type



Players can no longer accept LINK invites to PR stunts they have not unlocked



LINK can now be used to join a Seasonal Championship



Fixed a bug that allowed more than 6 players to enter a co-op event via LINK



Players can now respond "Thanks <Gamertag>" after being sent "Good Luck" via LINK



Prevented the Horizon Adventure screen from appearing during Horizon Arcade events



Added audio cues to the Mini Mission HUD in Horizon Arcade



Updated Horizon Arcade messaging when quitting the session



Fixed a bug that could cause the Mini Mission HUD to stay on screen once the round was complete



The Pinata Streak Bonus in Horizon Arcade now scales with player count



Group Waypoint will now be cleared if set to a Horizon Arcade event that closes



Group Waypoints are now removed when the player is no longer part of a convoy



Fixed a bug that would prevent players from accessing the map in Eliminator



Fixed a visual glitch with the sky, that can occur in Eliminator during a season change



All players will now see all Horizon Outposts during Eliminator, regardless of whether they have unlocked them yet



In Eliminator, if a player disconnects after you challenge them you are now considered to have won the challenge, rather than lose it



Fixed inconsistency in Team names in the end of race leaderboard



Wheel Compatibility





Fixed missing rumble on Wheel input devices on PC



Fixed a bug that could cause the player to get stuck in Change Input Mapping settings after changing input for a Steering Wheel



Fixed a bug that could cause FFB to be lost on the Logitech G920 after suspending the title



Added wheel mapping for Hori Force Feedback Wheel



Addressed a bug that would prevent some handbrake peripherals from working consistently



Exploits





Rebalanced some Car Mastery tables to remove exploit loops. This will refund player's Skill Points on any affected cars.



Fixed an exploit which allowed players to earn Skill Points whilst AFK



Fixed an exploit with Wheelspins



PC





Improved the distance texture quality when running the Ultra quality setting on PC



Improved the foliage quality when running the Ultra quality setting on PC



Turning off screen effects now turns off chromatic aberration



Fixed chromatic aberration becoming too extreme with ultra-wide resolutions



The Limit Frame Rate option now works as expected



Fixed a bug that caused longer loading times on PC when the framerate was unlocked



Adjustments were made to the Target Hardware Profiler to better select the correct graphical preset



Cars





Fixed hole near wiper on Zenvo ST1



Fixed car reflectors clipping with rear bumper Toyota Arctic Cruiser



Fixed Toyota Celica where applying JSP Motorsport Sport Rear Wing flips vinyls upside down



Fixed Lamborghini Espada broken textures on wipers



Added missing ForzaVista pins on Jaguar XJ220S



Fixed Jaguar XJ13 cockpit cameras being too dark



Addressed cockpit camera being too dark for convertibles when the roof was down



Fixed rear brake position on Hoonigan Porsche 911 which was causing clipping issues



Fixed collision on Reliant Stabilisers



Fixed AO on the back of the Can-Am Maverick



Fixed Trial - Street Front Bumper being overly dark



Added new engine audio for the Pagani Zonda Cinque.



Accolades

Fixed the 'Stay Frosty' and 'Shopping Spree' Accolade unlocks

Fixed Proof Positive, Canyon Statue and Statues beneath Blue Water in El Camino not unlocking for some players

Fixed the Horizon Arcade accolades which required you to complete a specific Arcade type, not unlocking when it was the third round of a Horizon Arcade

Fixed some Rival accolades unlocking without beating the Rival ghost

Fixed some Rival accolades not unlocking when racing a P2P event

The 'Jump to Reward' option in the Accolades menu will now take you to the accolade, rather than the category

EventLab





Previously created routes can now be edited



Difficulty bonus payouts from EventLab now scales with the number of Drivatars in the event



Players can now add and edit checkpoints when using Route Creator at a Street Race location



Players can now search EventLab events by keyword



Editing a text string in EventLab (such as notification text) will no longer delete what is already there



Added a "2020s" car restriction option



Added Chinese car restriction option



The flask poster icon (indicating custom rules) will now appear correctly after publishing the event



Fixed up some assets that were missing collision



Tooltip added for the "Add Rule" pill



EventLab events can now be started via LINK



Additional EventLab creations will be surfaced at all activation points



Fixed a bug that caused surfaced EventLab events from being duplicated on the event select menu



Crowd will no longer disappear after quitting EventLab event creation



Festival Playlist





Fixed an issue where Seasonal Championships wouldn't complete if the player changed difficulty settings on the Pre-Race menu



Players can now match make into an Horizon Open event directly from the Horizon Open tile on the Festival Playlist



Prevented progress on the Festival Playlist Weekly Challenge being reset after the user experiences a server error



Fixed a bug that caused PR stunts to disappear after the weekly season change



'Weekly Challenges Completed' stat was fixed to show the number of completed challenges, rather than chapters



Seasonal Collectible challenge progress will now persist between boots of the game



Treasure chests and seasonal collectibles are no longer counted towards the Bonus Board collection stats



Players must now take part in a complete Horizon Arcade (complete 3 rounds or all 10 minutes) in order to complete the Festival Playlist challenge



The Weekly Challenge will no longer show incorrect progress towards its chapters when driving a car that does not meet its requirements



Other

