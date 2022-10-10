Gamereactor Norge. Se de nyeste spilltrailerne, pluss ferske intervjuer fra de største spillmessene i verden. Gamereactor bruker cookies slik at du kan browse nettsiden vår best mulig. Hvis du fortsetter antar vi at du er fornøyd med vår cookies policy.

Sonic Frontiers

Systemkravene til Sonic Frontiers offentliggjort

Nå er det under en måned til Sonic Frontiers lanseres, og nå har Sonic Team og SEGA avslørt systemkravene for spillet. Det ser virkelig ikke ut til å være krevende og et gjennomsnittlig oppsett vil være nok for de fleste. Sjekk ut kravene nedenfor:

MINIMUM:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 10
Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1400 or Intel Core i5-3470
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: AMD Radeon HD 7870, 2 GB or Nvidia Geforce GTX 660, 2 GB
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 30 GB available space
Additional Notes: 720p Low @ 30 FPS. Requires a CPU which supports the AVX and SSE4 instruction set.

RECOMMENDED:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 10
Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 2600 or Intel Core i5-6600
Memory: 12 GB RAM
Graphics: AMD Radeon RX Vega 56, 8 GB or Nvidia Geforce GTX 1070, 8 GB
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 30 GB available space
Additional Notes: 1080p High @ 60 FPS. Requires a CPU which supports the AVX and SSE4 instruction set.

Sonic Frontiers

