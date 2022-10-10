Systemkravene til Sonic Frontiers offentliggjort

HQ

Nå er det under en måned til Sonic Frontiers lanseres, og nå har Sonic Team og SEGA avslørt systemkravene for spillet. Det ser virkelig ikke ut til å være krevende og et gjennomsnittlig oppsett vil være nok for de fleste. Sjekk ut kravene nedenfor:

MINIMUM:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1400 or Intel Core i5-3470

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon HD 7870, 2 GB or Nvidia Geforce GTX 660, 2 GB

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 30 GB available space

Additional Notes: 720p Low @ 30 FPS. Requires a CPU which supports the AVX and SSE4 instruction set.

RECOMMENDED:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 2600 or Intel Core i5-6600

Memory: 12 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX Vega 56, 8 GB or Nvidia Geforce GTX 1070, 8 GB

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 30 GB available space

Additional Notes: 1080p High @ 60 FPS. Requires a CPU which supports the AVX and SSE4 instruction set.