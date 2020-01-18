Cookie

Tarantino bekrefter at han vil regissere Bounty Law-serien

Quentin Tarantino, som nylig ble Oscarnominert for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, har tidligere nevnt at likte ideen om å lage en TV-serie basert på TV-fenomenet Bounty Law, og at han til og med skrev et antall episoder allerede. Nå forteller filmskaperen overfor Deadline at han virkelig har som hensikt å gjøre dette til virkelighet, og skal dermed regissere episodene han har skrevet.

"As far as the 'Bounty Law' shows, I want to do that, but it will take me a year and a half, I ended up writing five half-hour episodes. So I'll do them, and I will direct all of them."

Dette skal serien handle om i følge ham:

"It got an introduction from 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,' but I don't really consider it part of that movie even though it is. This is not about Rick Dalton playing Jake Cahill. It's about Jake Cahill. Where all this came from was, I ended up watching a bunch of 'Wanted, Dead or Alive', and 'The Rifleman,' and 'Tales of Wells Fargo,' these half-hour shows to get in the mindset of 'Bounty Law,' the kind of show Rick was on. I'd liked them before, but I got really into them. The concept of telling a dramatic story in half an hour. You watch and think, wow, there's a helluva lot of storytelling going on in 22 minutes. I thought, I wonder if I can do that?"

