Team Ninja snakker om forskjellene mellom Nioh 2 og Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty ble vist frem på Gamescom 2022, hvor vi i tillegg til en ny trailer også fikk vite at lanseringen fortsatt er planlagt tidlig i 2023. Men vi i Gamereactor ønsket å gå litt lenger og bestemte oss for å intervjue Team Ninja, hvor produsentene Fumihiko Yasuda og Masaaki Yamagiwa (som også produserte Bloodborne) svarte på spørsmålene våre.

Vi var blant annet interessert i å vite hvilke elementer de ville ta fra Nioh og introdusere i Wo Long, og hvilke nye elementer som ville få spillet til å stå på egne ben og skille seg ut fra mengden. Team Ninja ønsket å fokusere på det faktum at endringen av lokasjon fra Japan til Kina innebærer store endringer i handlingen, og at de får et unikt preg ved å bytte ut samurai-kampstilen med den flytende bevegelsen til kinesisk kampsport. Dette vil ikke bare formidles gjennom utformingen av våpnene, men vil også gjennomsyre hele handlingen. De sa:

"In the beginning, with the Nioh series in general, we're seeing samurai fighting, samurai-based action, right? And this time we want to focus on Chinese martial arts, right? So that's the big focus here, and so the action, specifically the action is what's going to be the biggest differentiating factor.

Unlike the Nioh series, in Wo Long you won't transform into a Yokai or a demon or anything like that. That's not the focus here, but you're going to have divine beasts that you can use and summon in the game, right? So that's going to be one of the aspects, not of transformation, but of summoning, that brings another element of fantasy to the game."

Se intervjuet i sin helhet her: