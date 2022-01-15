Cookie

Avatar: Reckoning

Tencent annonserer Avatar-spill til mobil

HQ

Avatar: Reckoning heter lisensspillet basert på James Camerons kommende Avatar-oppfølger og det utvikles av Archosaur Games og gis ut av kinesiske Tencent. Det er et actionrollespill med fokus på online multiplayer. Som et bærbart Destiny, kanskje. Eller Anthem om du vil. Spillet skal slippes til høsten.

"Avatar: Reckoning will transport players to never-before-seen parts of Pandora where they will meet new Na'vi clans fighting to defend their home, battle powerful RDA troops seeking to exploit the resources of the moon, and encounter spectacular alien creatures - all playable solo or in dynamic multiplayer matches. Players will level up their Avatar character, equip powerful weapons, and battle through single player story missions, co-op and player-vs-player (PvP) game modes with innovative combat tailored for touchscreens. Built on Unreal Engine 4, Avatar: Reckoning will deliver cutting-edge visuals for mobile devices when it is released this year."

Avatar: Reckoning

