Tencent investerer i Spec Ops: The Line-utvikleren Yager

Det tyske studioet Yager, mest kjent for sitt hjerteskjærende skytespill Spec Ops: The Line, annonserte nylig at de vil få en "strategic minority investment" fra industrigiganten Tencent, som i det siste har kjøpt store studioer som Riot Games. Investeringen vil hjelpe Yager med The Cycle samt kommende prosjekter.

I pressemeldingen sier Yagers CEO Timo Ullman følgende:

"Tencent is not only the world's leading games company but also a prolific investor with a stellar track record: We're humbled to join the line-up of Tencent partners which reads like a games industry Who's Who.

We're confident that this will greatly enhance the scope of our business, not just by getting access to Tencent's network and resources but by tapping the vast industry know-how Tencent possesses".