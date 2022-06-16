Cookie

The Callisto Protocol

The Callisto Protocol er litt lineært, men med masser av hemmeligheter å finne

Det finnes de som alltid foretrekker full frihet i spill, men det ser ikke ut til å være den veien Glen Schofield og resten av Striking Distance går med The Callisto Protocol.

I et intervju med IGN avslører Schofield nemlig at spillet fra starten av har blitt visualisert som en lineær opplevelse - men det vil være masser av hemmeligheter å finne.

"It's kind of linear, but then we went back and we added beta paths for exploration. And we added a lot. You don't have to do them if you don't want, but there is a lot of hidden stuff in the game. You'll learn more about the story. I do want you going, 'Oh shoot, I was here. I gotta find my way back and get back.'"

Du kan se gameplay nedenfor.

The Callisto Protocol

