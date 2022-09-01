The Callisto Protocol har en achievement for å se alle dødsscener

HQ

The Callisto Protocol slippes i desember, og som du sikkert har sett i flere trailere, er det stort fokus på å skape allsidighet i gameplayet.

Blant annet finnes det et hav av ulike dødsscener og det vil faktisk være en Achievement/Trophy for å se alle sammen. Dette avslører utvikleren Mark James i et IGN-intervju:

"We're working on our achievements and trophies at the moment, and we actually have an achievement in there for seeing all of the deaths. You are gonna die in our game. A lot of people ask how long the game is, and it's like, how many times are you going to die? Also, the variables are huge in the way they attack you or you attack them, so you might actually die more or less. Even things like backing into a fan, it's a mistake and it will result in a death, you'll have to do that section again."

