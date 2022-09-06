The Callisto Protocol vil støttes med DLCer i ett år etter lanseringen

HQ

The Callisto Protocol har planlagt lansering 2. desember i år, og derfra vil utvikleren Striking Distance støtte det med ekstra innhold i omtrent ett år.

I et intervju med True Trophies forteller Glen Schofield nemlig følgende:

"We view this as a full-service title and we will be investing in DLC. We're looking at a full year of support after release. We've left the world expandable. We've created a world that can tell different stories, and so we can either tell those stories either through DLC, or we could actually tell those stories through subsequent products. We've left those open."

Flere ganger under intervjuet slår fan imidlertid fast at dette ikke er "live servide", men "full service", altså at de investerer i utviklingen av DLC, men at de betrakter spillet som komplett fra starten av.