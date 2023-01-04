The Conjuring 4 kan bli seriens siste kapittel

The Conjuring-filmene, som det er tre av i skrivende stund, har vært enormt suksessfulle, men alle reiser må ta slutt på et tidspunkt, og det ser ut til at skaperen James Wan vurderer nettopp det.

I et intervju med Collider sier han følgende:

"Yeah, we are working on it right now. With the Conjuring films, we are very precious about [them]. And so we kind of want to just take our time to make sure we get it right and to make sure the emotion of the Warren stories that we want to tell, and moving into, and potentially wrapping up, we just want to make sure that it's the right thing, the right story that we're telling. We never know. You never know. We'll see.

Totalt har det faktisk vært åtte filmer i dette universet, med flere Annabelle-filmer og The Nun.