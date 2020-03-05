The Last of Us blir TV-serie

Vi har hørt snakk om filmatiseringer av både Uncharted og The Last of Us i flerfoldige år, og mens førstnevnte nå endelig virker å bli en realitet har Sony bestemt seg for å gå en annen vei når det kommer til soppviruset.

The Hollywood Reporter har nemlig fått æren av å avsløre at HBO og PlayStation Productions har hyret inn Chernobyl-forfatteren Craig Mazin og selveste The Last of Us-skaperen Neil Druckmann til å lage TV-serie av The Last of Us. De satser ikke så rent lite heller, for serien vil produseres av Carolyn Strauss (Game of Thrones og Chernobyl) og Naughty Dog-presidenten Evan Wells. Dermed er det veldig klart at utviklerne av spillet vil være en viktig del av prosjektet, noe som mest sannsynlig betyr kvalitet.

En annen ting som støtter opp om dette er lovordene Mazin og Druckmann har om hverandre. Mazin har følgende å si om forfatteren og "creative director" for The Last of Us: Part II:

"Neil Druckmann is without question the finest storyteller working in the video game medium, and The Last of Us is his magnum opus. Getting a chance to adapt this breathtaking work of art has been a dream of mine for years, and I'm so honored to do it in partnership with Neil."

Druckmann har på sin side følgende å si om samarbeidet:

"From the first time I sat down to talk with Craig I was equally blown away by his approach to narrative and his love and deep understanding of The Last of Us. With Chernobyl, Craig and HBO created a tense, harrowing, emotional masterpiece. I couldn't think of better partners to bring the story of The Last of Us to life as a television show."