      The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

      The Witcher 3-oppdateringen til PS5 og Xbox Series legger til en rekke mods

      Vi vet allerede at den kommende PlayStation 5 og Xbox Series-oppdateringen til The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt vil by på forbedret grafikk og innhold basert på den populære Netflix-serien, men det ser ut til å være mer enn det.

      CD Projekt Red har nå bekreftet at i tillegg til de grafiske forbedringene, vil et utvalg mods også bli inkludert:

      "Enhanced with the power of next-gen consoles and modern PC hardware in mind, the upcoming update will feature dozens of visual, performance and technical enhancements, including ray tracing support, faster loading times on consoles, a variety of mods integrated into the experience, and much more! On top of that, we're adding a set of DLCs inspired by Netflix's The Witcher series, such as new weapons and armor for Geralt and alternative looks for select characters. "

      Vi vet imidlertid ikke hvilke det er snakk om. Er det noen spesielle du mener bør inkluderes?

      The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

