The Witcher-showrunner diskuterer ting de har lært fra første sesong

Nå har The Witcher vært ute på Netflix i noen uker, og mange har sett ferdig serien allerede. Til tross for lettere lunkne anmeldelser har serien blitt en kjempehit verden over.

Men mange har hatt noen problemer med serien, og disse adresserer showrunner Lauren Hissrich i et nytt intervju med Collider hvor hun sier litt om serien, og forteller om hva hun har lært av opplevelsen.

"With any job, there is the experience of writing it, and then we shoot it. Sometimes when you're shooting something, you'll be like, 'Oh, wow, I am way too clever when I write. I'm trying to do little jokes, and I just need to let the words be themselves and stop trying to be so clever.' Then, you get into post-production and you're like, 'Wow, okay, not only am I trying to be too clever, but I'm also trying to be way too long-winded.' You learn by doing and you learn from the rhythm of your own show. That's the important thing, every show has its own rhythm. Every show has its own internal ecosystem, of what works and what doesn't work. We took a lot of lessons out of Season 1. For me, personally, I took a lot of creative lessons. This was my first time doing this job, as a showrunner, and it was daunting. This is a really big show to cut my teeth on. But what I brought into it was a certain amount of, 'Okay, I'm here, let's get this done.' So, I personally feel like I've learned a lot and, creatively, I feel like I have a better understanding of what worked and what didn't work, from the script."

Hun forsikrer dog om at de vil rette ting i andre sesong, og at produksjonen vil gå en del raskere andre gang.