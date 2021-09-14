Tiny Tina's Wonderlands har ikke gratis PS5/Xbox Series-oppgradering

HQ

Under PlayStation Showcase forrige uke ble datoen for det kommende Tiny Tina's Wonderlands endelig spikret, og det er den 25. mars som gjelder. Men akkurat som mange andre spill som slippes til både den forrige og den nye generasjonens konsoller fra 2K Games, har det oppstått spørsmål om hva du egentlig får for pengene om du skaffer en PlayStation 4 eller Xbox One-utgave.

Det viser seg at om du kjøper en gammel versjon av spillet, kommer du til å kunne oppgradere for en ukjent "ekstra kostnad". Som alternativ tilbys en The Chaotic Great Edition-utgave til en høyere pris ($89,99) som gir deg begge versjonene, alternativt utgaven Next Level som bare gir deg spillet til PlayStation 5 eller Xbox Series.

"Physical discs of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands for Playstation 4 and Xbox One can work on new-gen consoles within the same console family.

A PS4 game disc of the Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Standard Edition will play on the PS5 but it will not be optimized for PS5. A PS4 game disc of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Standard Edition can be upgraded to a digital PS5 copy (which has been optimized for PS5) for an additional cost; this requires the PS4 disc to be inserted into a PS5 with a disc drive. Buying a PS4 game disc of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: Chaotic Great Edition also includes a digital copy of the full game on PS5 when the PS4 disc is inserted into a PS5 with a disc drive.

A physical Xbox One game disc of the Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Standard Edition will play on Xbox Series X but it cannot be upgraded to the Xbox Series X version of the game and will not be optimized for Xbox Series X. Physical discs of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: Next-Level Edition and Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: Chaotic Great Edition will work on both Xbox One and Xbox Series X (with optimized performance on Xbox Series X). "