Tiny Tina's Wonderlands har også tilfeldig generert loot

HQ

Det kommende Tiny Tina's Wonderlands er teknisk sett ikke et Borderlands-spill, men mer en slags parodi på et tradisjonelt fantasy-rollespill, tolket med Gearbox Softwares Borderlands-formel. Det inneholder også karakterer fra nettopp Borderlands og andre innslag fansen kommer til å kjenne igjen.

Blant annet avslører regissør Matt Cox i et intervju med Eurogamer at eventyret faktisk kommer til å ha tilfeldig generert loot, akkurat som Borderlands-serien:

"We wanted to have the same procedural tech that drives our guns also drive our spell books and our melee weapons, and to some degree, our armour as well. So, it's made up of a bunch of different pieces that can all get mixed and matched together depending on rarity. And they all roll very similarly to guns. So, it was very important to us that the types of loot that people are used to in our brand of game aren't just like little orbs of something, it's actually loot that you find, that rolls with different parts."

Cox sier også at spillet har økt fokus på magiske evner og nærkampsvåpen, så det virker som at det er litt annet å finne utover ammunisjon til skytevåpnene.