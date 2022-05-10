Turtle Beach-sjef tror det blir lettere å få tak i de nye konsollene senere i år

HQ

Det var ikke akkurat oppmuntrende å lese Intel-sjef Pat Gelsingers holdning nylig, da han tror det blir vanskelig for markedet å produsere nok komponenter til å møte etterspørselen helt til 2024.

Men helt konkret hva produksjonen av konsoller som PS5 og Xbox Series angår, mener en annen CEO litt tettere på selve spillbransjen at det vil se lysere ut lenge før det. I deres seneste finansmøte sa Turtle Beach-sjef Juergen Stark at vi bør se en bedring når vi nærmer oss julen.

"Our expectation is that the supply constraints will abate significantly by the time we get into holiday. Not that we don't expect shipping times to go down a lot or anything like that the abatement are expected, improvement and performance on supply on Xbox and PlayStation is mainly driven by the fact that we've all been in this environment now for, well over a year."

Han legger til at de lange leveringstidene ikke lenger hindrer forsyningen ettersom selskapet legger inn bestillingene sine i god tid. Han forventer naturligvis at Sony og Microsoft gjør det samme.

"So, our lead times for ordering semiconductors, all that, they're like, they're crazy high, but they're no longer impeding our supply because we're used to it. And we put the orders in well in advance. And we expect that, Microsoft and Sony will be doing the same thing. And as, as that takes effect, the supply constraint should ease. We can't predict it for sure, obviously, but that's certainly what we're assuming in the numbers and I would - I think that's a reasonable assumption."

Så la oss håpe at han har rett og at det blir lettere å få tak i konsollene innen årets utgang, og at de ikke selges til økte priser.