Twisted Metal-skaperen takket nei til milliardprosjekt fra Tencent

HQ

David Jaffe er et ikon i spillbransjen og har skapt både God of War og Twisted Metal. Nå for tiden driver han mest med podcaster og videoer, men i den siste utgaven av Sacred Symbols forteller Jaffe at han for en stund siden faktisk fikk et ganske vilt tilbud fra Tencent.

Mer spesifikt sier Jaffe at Tencent tilbød ham et spillprosjekt med et budsjett på over 100 millioner dollar, men at han takket nei på grunn av Tencents nære relasjon til den kinesiske regjeringen:

"I had a $100 million deal. I was courted by a Chinese company... and I said 'no thank you'... because you're Tencent and I want nothing to do with you. It was bad because it was the western Tencent, and it was a western guy that I respect that was calling me and I wasn't trying to shame the guy. I hope he's got thick enough skin, and he's been an executive in the business way longer than I have, but I was just like 'man, I don't want to do business with a company like that, with a government like that.'"

Han gikk imidlertid ikke i detalj om nøyaktig hvilken type spill det var snakk om. Han delte også et bilde av korrespondansen via Twitter i etterkant.