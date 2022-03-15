Cookie

Ubisoft har blitt utsatt for et stort hackerangrep

HQ

Akkurat nå ser det ut til at mange store selskaper rammes av omfattende hackerangrep, med uklare formål. Nvidia, Intel og Samsung er alle rammet, og nå har også Ubisoft blitt utsatt for et stort angrep.

VGC har imidlertid mottatt en offisiell erklæring som sier at verken forbrukernes eller ansattes personopplysninger har blitt kompromittert:

"Last week, Ubisoft experienced a cyber security incident that caused temporary disruption to some of our games, systems, and services. Our IT teams are working with leading external experts to investigate the issue. As a precautionary measure we initiated a company-wide password reset. Also, we can confirm that all our games and services are functioning normally and that at this time there is no evidence any player personal information was accessed or exposed as a by-product of this incident."

Hvem det var som gjorde dette og hva motivet var er i skrivende stund uklart.

