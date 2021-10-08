Ubisoft insisterer på at Ghost Recon Frontline er annerledes enn andre Battle Royale-spill

HQ

Ghost Recon Frontline ble nylig avslørt, og er en free-to-play Battle Royale-tittel i Ghost Recon-universet. Men det betyr ikke at det bare kopierer mye infrastruktur og mekanikker fra andre spill i samme sjanger. Faktisk påstår utvikleren at deres tilnærming til sjangeren er ganske annerledes enn de eksisterende gigantene.

I et intervju med GamesRadar forteller spillet Brand Director, Stefan Marinescu, at det vil føles annerledes enn andre spill:

"It's very important to understand how we are different. Battle royale is a genre. It's not like we're very far away from it, but we are different in many ways. We are free to play, indeed, but we are a tactical, action, massive PvP shooter, that's what we want to call it. It's our own, very personal take on this massive PvP shooting scene that's done in the Ghost Recon universe.

We always wanted to have something different. We didn't want to come to the market with the same thing as everyone else. It was always about our vision of it. Within the team, we are gamers, and we are all shooter gamers. I was once semi-pro in Counter-Strike, and a lot of other people on the team have played a lot of other shooter games. We have this experience, and Frontline is our own very personal take on the genre, and what an authentic, massive military shooter would ideally be as per our vision. That is why we did not go for the same recipe."

Du kan se den første traileren nedenfor.