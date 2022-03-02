Ubisoft lover å ta vare på sine ansatte i Ukraina

HQ

Selv om Ukraina kjemper tappert i disse dager, står de overfor en massiv hør som gradvis har jaget hundretusenvis av innbyggere til nabolandene, vekk fra hus og hjem. Det betyr også at mange spillutviklere som har jobbet i landet nå er på flukt, inkludert noen som jobber for Ubisoft.

Faktisk er det minst 130 medarbeidere ansatt i Ubisoft Ukraina, og derfor har organisasjonen nå slått fast i et langt brev at de vil gjøre alt de kan for å ta vare på dem:

"Last week, when the unthinkable became a reality, Ubisoft worked to reinforce our support and assistance for our colleagues in Ukraine. We have set up alternative housing in neighboring countries where our colleagues and their families can take shelter if they wish and are able to do so.

To stay closely connected to all our team members, Ubisoft has created dedicated hotlines to provide them personalized support and aid. We have also put in place an emergency communication system to ensure we are able to keep in touch with our colleagues in all circumstances.

We stand by our teams in Ukraine and will continue to adapt and reinforce our support as the situation evolves."

I tillegg har Ubisoft betalt lønn på forhånd, og har lovet å dekke alle andre kostnader i forbindelse med de ansattes utreise til nabolandene.