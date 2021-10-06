Ubisoft lover at Ghost Recon Frontline ikke er pay-to-win

HQ

Ubisoft har nå avslørt deres helt nye spill, Ghost Recon Frontline, som er free-to-play samt et Battle Royale-spill. Naturligvis er det mange som er spente, men det er også mange eksempler på grådighet i denne sjangeren, så kommer spillet til å inneholde "pay-to-win"-elementer?

Nei, det forsikrer Ubisoft oss om at det ikke vil. Vi snakket nylig med Ubisoft Bucharests Stefan Marinescu, som er Brand Director for Ghost Recon Frontline, og han fortalte oss litt mer om spillets Live Service-oppsett:

"Frontline will have seasons. We'll have a new season every three months when the game goes live. Each season will bring new features, it's something that we'll be able to bring more info on in the future. I will not talk about them right now. But, every season will come with new stuff for players to explore, so yes, it has a battle pass system, which I want to touch on a little so that people understand this is not a pay-to-win under any circumstance. Everything in the battle pass is strictly visual. It's all about customising your characters, making them look better but they give absolutely zero benefits when it comes to playing the game or winning the game."

Du kan se hele intervjuet nedenfor.