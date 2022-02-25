Ukrainske spillutviklere kommenterer Russlands krig

HQ

Alle har vel fått med seg nå at Russland for alvor satte i gang krig mot Ukraina i går etter måneder med forberedelser og propaganda. Ukraina er som kjent et stort land og har flere spillutviklere, som selvsagt påvirkes av alt dette, både profesjonelt og privat.

I løpet av gårsdagen valgte flere av dem å tale mot den urettferdige og grusomme krigen. Frogwares (Sherlock Holmes-spillene, The Sinking City) twitrer:

"We can't just stand by. Russia attacks our homeland and denies the sovereignty of Ukraine. We are trying to stay safe, but this is war, there are no two ways about it. We call on everyone to force Putin to withdraw from our lands. #StopRussianAggression

We're a peaceful nation, and in all the years since we gained our independence, we've never attacked or threatened anyone. Because of this situation, our work will be impacted and our lives can be destroyed."

Vostok Games (Fear the Wolves, Survarium) twitrer det ukrainske flagget, hvilket sier det meste, mens GSC Game World (Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl) ber om hjelp via en Swift-kode:

"As of today, the Russian federation has officially declared war on Ukraine. Our country woke up with the sounds of explosions and weapons fire, but is ready to defend its freedom and independence. For it remains strong and ready for anything. The future is unknown. But we hope for the best, are ever sure of our armed forces and our belief in Ukraine.

We thus address all of our colleagues in the gaming industry x players. Bloggers or anyone who sees this post in their newsfeed: share this, do not stand aside and help those in need.

Special aid account to support the armed forces of Ukraine, UA843000010000000047330992708, transfers are possible from all over the globe.

Through pain, death, war, fear and inhuman cruelty, Ukraine will persevere. As it always does.

GSC Game World"

La oss krysse fingrene for at denne unødvendige krigen får best mulig utfall til tross for at ting ser alvorlig ut akkurat nå.