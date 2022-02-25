Cookie

Utviklerne har kåret 2021s beste spill

Atter en gang gikk It Takes Two av med den gjeveste prisen, men Deathloop, Forza Horizon 5, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Returnal, Resident Evil Village, Unpacking og fler imponerte også stort i nattens DICE-kåring.

HQ

Som jeg skrev da Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences offentliggjort hvilke spill som var nominert til å vinne ulike priser på DICE-kåringen er det alltid artig å se hvordan utviklernes meninger skiller seg fra oss vanlige spillere. Derfor var det ikke noe problem å sitte oppe i natt for å se hvilke spill utviklerne selv mener var best i 2021. Gledelig nok ble mange ulike spill hyllet selv om PlayStation vant ganske mye takket være Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart som tok hjem flest priser, Returnal og på en måte Deathloop. Det var altså likevel It Takes Two som ble årets spill blant dem også. Her er listen med alle vinnerne uthevet:

Game of the Year


  • Deathloop

  • Inscryption

  • It Takes Two

  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

  • Returnal

Outstanding Achievement in Animation


  • Call of Duty: Vanguard

  • Deathloop

  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits

  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

  • Resident Evil Village

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction


  • Call of Duty: Vanguard

  • Deathloop

  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits

  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

  • Resident Evil Village

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design


  • Forza Horizon 5

  • Halo Infinite

  • It Takes Two

  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

  • Returnal

Outstanding Achievement in Character


  • Deathloop - Colt Vahn

  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits - Kena

  • Life is Strange: True Colors - Alex Chen

  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - Rivet

  • Resident Evil Village - Lady Dimitrescu

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design


  • Deathloop

  • Inscryption

  • It Takes Two

  • Loop Hero

  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction


  • Deathloop

  • Inscryption

  • It Takes Two

  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

  • The Artful Escape

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition


  • Deathloop

  • It Takes Two

  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits

  • Psychonauts 2

  • Returnal

Outstanding Achievement in Story


  • Before Your Eyes

  • Inscryption

  • Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

  • Psychonauts 2

  • The Forgotten City

Outstanding Technical Achievement


  • Battlefield 2042

  • Forza Horizon 5

  • Moncage

  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

  • Returnal

Action Game of the Year


  • Deathloop

  • Halo Infinite

  • Metroid Dread

  • Returnal

  • The Ascent

Adventure Game of the Year


  • Death's Door

  • It Takes Two

  • Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

  • Psychonauts 2

  • Resident Evil Village

Family Game of the Year


  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise

  • Cozy Grove

  • Mario Party Superstars

  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

  • WarioWare: Get It Together

Fighting Game of the Year


  • Guilty Gear: Strive

  • Melty Blood: Type Lumina

  • Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Racing Game of the Year


  • F1 2021

  • Forza Horizon 5

  • Hot Wheels Unleashed

Role-Playing Game of the Year


  • Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker

  • Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous

  • Shin Megami Tensei V

  • Tales of Arise

  • Wildermyth

Sports Game of the Year


  • FIFA 22

  • Mario Golf: Super Rush

  • NBA 2K22

  • Riders Republic

  • The Climb 2

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year


  • Age of Empires IV

  • Gloomhaven

  • Griftlands

  • Inscryption

  • Loop Hero

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement


  • Lone Echo II

  • Puzzling Places

  • Resident Evil 4 VR

  • Song in the Smoke

  • Yuki

Immersive Reality Game of the Year


  • Demeo

  • I Expect You To Die 2: The Spy and The Liar

  • Lone Echo II

  • Resident Evil 4 VR

  • Song in the Smoke

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game


  • Death's Door

  • Inscryption

  • Loop Hero

  • Sable

  • Unpacking

Mobile Game of the Year


  • Behind the Frame

  • Fantasian

  • League of Legends: Wild Rift

  • Moncage

  • Pokémon Unite

Online Game of the Year


  • Back 4 Blood

  • Call of Duty: Vanguard

  • Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker

  • Halo Infinite

  • Knockout City

