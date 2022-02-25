Utviklerne har kåret 2021s beste spill

HQ

Som jeg skrev da Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences offentliggjort hvilke spill som var nominert til å vinne ulike priser på DICE-kåringen er det alltid artig å se hvordan utviklernes meninger skiller seg fra oss vanlige spillere. Derfor var det ikke noe problem å sitte oppe i natt for å se hvilke spill utviklerne selv mener var best i 2021. Gledelig nok ble mange ulike spill hyllet selv om PlayStation vant ganske mye takket være Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart som tok hjem flest priser, Returnal og på en måte Deathloop. Det var altså likevel It Takes Two som ble årets spill blant dem også. Her er listen med alle vinnerne uthevet:

Game of the Year





Deathloop



Inscryption



It Takes Two



Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart



Returnal



Outstanding Achievement in Animation





Call of Duty: Vanguard



Deathloop



Kena: Bridge of Spirits



Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart



Resident Evil Village



Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction





Call of Duty: Vanguard



Deathloop



Kena: Bridge of Spirits



Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart



Resident Evil Village



Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design





Forza Horizon 5



Halo Infinite



It Takes Two



Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart



Returnal



Outstanding Achievement in Character





Deathloop - Colt Vahn



Kena: Bridge of Spirits - Kena



Life is Strange: True Colors - Alex Chen



Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - Rivet



Resident Evil Village - Lady Dimitrescu



Outstanding Achievement in Game Design





Deathloop



Inscryption



It Takes Two



Loop Hero



Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart



Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction





Deathloop



Inscryption



It Takes Two



Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart



The Artful Escape



Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition





Deathloop



It Takes Two



Kena: Bridge of Spirits



Psychonauts 2



Returnal



Outstanding Achievement in Story





Before Your Eyes



Inscryption



Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy



Psychonauts 2



The Forgotten City



Outstanding Technical Achievement





Battlefield 2042



Forza Horizon 5



Moncage



Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart



Returnal



Action Game of the Year





Deathloop



Halo Infinite



Metroid Dread



Returnal



The Ascent



Adventure Game of the Year





Death's Door



It Takes Two



Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy



Psychonauts 2



Resident Evil Village



Family Game of the Year





Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise



Cozy Grove



Mario Party Superstars



Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart



WarioWare: Get It Together



Fighting Game of the Year





Guilty Gear: Strive



Melty Blood: Type Lumina



Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl



Racing Game of the Year





F1 2021



Forza Horizon 5



Hot Wheels Unleashed



Role-Playing Game of the Year





Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker



Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous



Shin Megami Tensei V



Tales of Arise



Wildermyth



Sports Game of the Year





FIFA 22



Mario Golf: Super Rush



NBA 2K22



Riders Republic



The Climb 2



Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year





Age of Empires IV



Gloomhaven



Griftlands



Inscryption



Loop Hero



Immersive Reality Technical Achievement





Lone Echo II



Puzzling Places



Resident Evil 4 VR



Song in the Smoke



Yuki



Immersive Reality Game of the Year





Demeo



I Expect You To Die 2: The Spy and The Liar



Lone Echo II



Resident Evil 4 VR



Song in the Smoke



Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game





Death's Door



Inscryption



Loop Hero



Sable



Unpacking



Mobile Game of the Year





Behind the Frame



Fantasian



League of Legends: Wild Rift



Moncage



Pokémon Unite



Online Game of the Year

