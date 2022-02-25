Utviklerne har kåret 2021s beste spill

Atter en gang gikk It Takes Two av med den gjeveste prisen, men Deathloop, Forza Horizon 5, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Returnal, Resident Evil Village, Unpacking og fler imponerte også stort i nattens DICE-kåring.
Som jeg skrev da Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences offentliggjort hvilke spill som var nominert til å vinne ulike priser på DICE-kåringen er det alltid artig å se hvordan utviklernes meninger skiller seg fra oss vanlige spillere. Derfor var det ikke noe problem å sitte oppe i natt for å se hvilke spill utviklerne selv mener var best i 2021. Gledelig nok ble mange ulike spill hyllet selv om PlayStation vant ganske mye takket være Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart som tok hjem flest priser, Returnal og på en måte Deathloop. Det var altså likevel It Takes Two som ble årets spill blant dem også. Her er listen med alle vinnerne uthevet:
Game of the Year
Deathloop
Inscryption
It Takes Two
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Returnal
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
Call of Duty: Vanguard
Deathloop
Kena: Bridge of Spirits
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Resident Evil Village
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
Call of Duty: Vanguard
Deathloop
Kena: Bridge of Spirits
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Resident Evil Village
Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design
Forza Horizon 5
Halo Infinite
It Takes Two
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Returnal
Outstanding Achievement in Character
Deathloop - Colt Vahn
Kena: Bridge of Spirits - Kena
Life is Strange: True Colors - Alex Chen
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - Rivet
Resident Evil Village - Lady Dimitrescu
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
Deathloop
Inscryption
It Takes Two
Loop Hero
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
Deathloop
Inscryption
It Takes Two
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
The Artful Escape
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
Deathloop
It Takes Two
Kena: Bridge of Spirits
Psychonauts 2
Returnal
Outstanding Achievement in Story
Before Your Eyes
Inscryption
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
Psychonauts 2
The Forgotten City
Outstanding Technical Achievement
Battlefield 2042
Forza Horizon 5
Moncage
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Returnal
Action Game of the Year
Deathloop
Halo Infinite
Metroid Dread
Returnal
The Ascent
Adventure Game of the Year
Death's Door
It Takes Two
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
Psychonauts 2
Resident Evil Village
Family Game of the Year
Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise